Chandigarh Housing Board revises reserve price of MIG flats in sectors 63, 51

The Chandigarh Housing Board has revised the reserve price of two bedroom/MIG flats in sector 63 and 51 in 46 residential units, e-tender of which will be floated next week.

These residential units will be on a freehold basis. The e-bid submission will start with effect from 10 am on July 20 with the last date as August 4 (6 pm).

“The reserve prices of EWS/LIG/One BR flats may be kept same as was in the last e-tender,” it was stated adding that “however, the reserve prices of two bedroom/MIG flats in Sector 63 and in Sector 51 may be revised”.

The reserve price of each of the two bedroom flats in Sector 63 is pegged at Rs 70 lakh instead of Rs 67.31 lakh.

The reserve price of each of the MIG Flats in Sector 51 is pegged at Rs 90 lakh instead of Rs 83.27 lakh or Rs 84.46 lakh.

During the last three months, the CHB has successfully conducted five e-tenders for disposal of vacant residential and commercial properties.

In the last three months, a total of 86 units (77 residential and nine commercial) have been sold. The total bid amount received for these 86 units is Rs 67.26 crore against the reserve price of Rs 62.02 crore. Hence, bids were 8.44% above the reserve prices.

A total of 13 highest bidders failed to deposit the 25 per cent bid amount within prescribed period of five working days. Considering that EMD was Rs 2.00 lakh for each unit, a total of Rs 26 lakh has been forfeited.

Two e-tenders for 151 commercial units and 38 residential units on a leasehold basis have already been floated and the e-bid submission is going on with effect from 10 am on July 14, 2021 with last date as August 2, 2021 (6 pm). The reserve prices of the units on a leasehold basis have been kept same as was in previous e-tender for these properties.