Chandigarh Housing Board reduces housing units’ prices for second time, extends application date

The housing board has 492 flats, for which it has received 148 applications till now. (File) The housing board has 492 flats, for which it has received 148 applications till now. (File)

Besides deciding to go ahead with the Sector 53 housing scheme, irrespective of the response in the demand survey, the Chandigarh Housing Board decided to reduce the cost of the flats for the second time in three months, on Tuesday.

In a meeting of the board of directors, it was decided that the Chandigarh Housing Board will not charge profit for the sale of its dwelling units. The housing board has 492 flats, for which it has received 148 applications till now.

The price of a three bhk flat was fixed at Rs 1.80 crore each when the housing scheme was first announced, however, it was reduced to Rs 1.63 crore in November last year. Now, the board has decided to further reduce it to Rs 1.50 crore. The dwelling units for sale have a covered area of 147.007 sq metres and includes three bedrooms, a drawing room, dining and lounge area, kitchen, two toilets, a dressing area and four balconies. Each flat in the following category has one car parking space at basement level-I and one at basement level-II. The board has 192 dwelling units for the high income group category.

The two bhk flats, the cost of which was initially fixed at Rs 1.47 crore and then reduced to Rs 1.36 crore has now been further reduced to Rs 1.28 crore. This category will also have a drawing room, a dining and lounge area, a kitchen, two toilets, a dressing area, one store room and two balconies, other than two bedrooms. Each dwelling unit under this category has a covered car parking space, one under the stilt and one at the basement. As many as 100 units of this category have been thrown open to the general public. This middle income group flat has a covers an area of 124.153 sq metres.

The one bhk, low income group flats which was initially priced at Rs 95 lakh and the cost of which was later reduced to Rs 90 lakh, has now been priced at Rs 86 lakh. As per the brochure, it will have a drawing-cum-dining room, kitchen, one toilet and one balcony, besides one room. There are 120 units under this category.

The housing board has decided that the two room of the EWS flat will cost the same as earlier, which is Rs 50 lakh. The EWS flat is spread over 45.126 sq metres and has two rooms, a kitchen, bathroom and a balcony.There will be 80 units of this category.

The project will come up in an area of 9 acres at a cost of around Rs 200 crore. After reducing the prices, the housing board has decided to give extend the time for receiving application for the demand survey. The board in its decision said, “Considering reduction in costing, the submission of online applications of the demand survey has also been extended by about one month.”

The board also decided that the allottees will be allowed to pay for the flats in five equated installments (each of six months), spanning over 30 months, subject to a payment of interest at 12 per cent per annum.

The board also decided that after the launch of the scheme, the construction work of the project will be awarded to two or three agencies for speedy completion of the dwelling units’ construction.

Considering revision in the tentative costing, the board has extended the last date for submission of the online application upto February 23. However, the window for the online submission of the application will be open from next week and a public notice with the details regarding the same will be issued separately.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App