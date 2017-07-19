CHB moots one-time relief for over 35,000 flat owners for regularising violations

CHB houses in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) CHB houses in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

THE CHANDIGARH Housing Board on Tuesday proposed to give relief to over 35,000 flat owners for regularising their violations. However, the relief would be one-time and can be availed only after paying penalty.

Sources said that the owners would have to take a certified copy from the engineers who would decide about the structural safety of the dwelling unit post-violation. The CHB in a survey had found several violations by owners of dwelling units and notices were served on the owners to remove them.

A final nod on the proposal would be taken from all the members after placing it on the agenda of the Chandigarh Housing Board meeting. A senior official of the board said, “Flat owners have carried out violations like covering their courtyard. They have even converted their balconies into rooms or toilets and have constructed additional washrooms and other rooms as well.”

Over 20,000 flat owners have carried out violations in the front courtyard mostly. The penal charge would be between Rs 100 and Rs 175 per square foot as per the violations, though it would be finalised only after the board meeting.

The owners have carried out violations beyond the permissible limits. When notices were issued to them, the allottees requested the housing board to regularise the violations.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App