Chandigarh Housing Board introduces online system to apply for need-based changes and penalty scheme

The Chandigarh Housing Board introduced an online payment system for the application of need-based changes of the CHB flats’ allottees. With the launch of the online system, the allottees will not be required to visit the Chandigarh Housing Board office as they will be able to file their application and pay online under the Need-Based Scheme and Penalty Scheme on the CHB website.

The online system will also provide the option for regularisation of existing violations, which are covered under Need-Based Changes allowed, vide the order No 59 dated February 15, 2019. The system will also facilitate the payment of the applicable charges for permission for fresh additional construction under Need-Based Changes and payment of the annual penalty charges in order to get time to rectify the violations.

With regard to the need-based changes in dwelling units of Chandigarh Housing Board, which were permitted on February 15, 2019, the allottees or occupants will be required to get their violations regularised in terms of given relaxation and remove all the other violations, which were not covered under this policy.

With regard to a subsequent order, dated July 19, 2019, the additional constructions in the dwelling units of the CHB will be given temporary exemption from immediate demolition, upto December 31, 2020, subject to payment of penal charges. However, the scheme will not be applicable for the cases where cancellation orders for allotments were already issued.

The copy of the orders, standard drawings and formats for applications or certificates will also be available on the website of the CHB, the board said. However, it reiterated that fresh constructions without permission will be regarded as violation.

“On the spot challans are being issued by the enforcement squad with the direction to immediately stop construction and remove the same. If further constructions are stopped and the allottee start removing the violations, the CHB will wait for three days before starting the demolition work. However, if further constructions are not stopped, then the demolition on risk and cost of the allottee may be carried out immediately without waiting even for a single day,” the CHB said.

