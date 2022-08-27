scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Chandigarh Housing Board gets 3 dwelling units at Dhanas vacated

The outstanding dues of about Rs 1.70 crore were conveyed to the allottee as per the directions of the SC but they failed to clear it within the six-week period granted by the apex court, the CHB said.

The belongings of the occupant were taken out and the dwelling units were sealed by the officers of the CHB. (File)

An eviction drive was carried out by the Chandigarh Housing Board in Dhanas on Friday, where three dwelling units were vacated. In one case, the allottee of an independent five marla house failed to deposit the outstanding dues  and the matter went up to the Supreme Court.

The outstanding dues of about Rs 1.70 crore were conveyed to the allottee as per the directions of the SC but they failed to clear it within the six-week period granted by the apex court, the CHB said.  Another small flat was also evicted as it was cancelled because the allottee unauthorisedly sold the flat to someone else.

The flat could not be sold further, being a licenced one, the CHB said. A tent house was also beings operated illegally from the small flat, it was stated. Also, another small flat was also evicted as it was cancelled due to non-payment of dues amounting to Rs 1,14,000.

The belongings of the occupant were taken out and the dwelling units were sealed by the officers of the CHB. These evictions have been carried out following due procedure, according to the board.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...Premium
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...
Assessing CJI NV Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 and 71...Premium
Assessing CJI NV Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 and 71...
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and newPremium
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...

“Further, the allottees are also advised to clear all pending dues along with interest for the delayed period. List of pending dues has been uploaded on the website of the CHB and the latest dues position can be ascertained by visiting the website of the CHB. Another list of 665 small flats has also been uploaded on the website where pending dues are more than Rs 1,00,000 and their allotments may be cancelled in case they fail to clear the dues by 31.08.2022,” a statement issued by the CHB said.

More from Chandigarh

It was further added, “All the allottees are hereby advised to clear their pending dues immediately to avoid cancellation of allotment and eviction from the units. The payments may be made either at any of the Sampark Center or through online mode by visiting website of the CHB i.e. http://www.chbonline.in.&#8221;

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-08-2022 at 03:03:44 am
Next Story

Dilip Ghosh does a U-turn: ‘I have full faith in CBI’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Full access to the best journalism out of India at the price of a coffee every month

Full access to the best journalism out of India at the price of a coffee every month

Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra finishes first in Lausanne Diamond League

Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra finishes first in Lausanne Diamond League

US Justice Dept releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

US Justice Dept releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Opinion

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

Premium
8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’

Premium
Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement