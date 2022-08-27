Chandigarh Housing Board gets 3 dwelling units at Dhanas vacated

An eviction drive was carried out by the Chandigarh Housing Board in Dhanas on Friday, where three dwelling units were vacated. In one case, the allottee of an independent five marla house failed to deposit the outstanding dues and the matter went up to the Supreme Court.

The outstanding dues of about Rs 1.70 crore were conveyed to the allottee as per the directions of the SC but they failed to clear it within the six-week period granted by the apex court, the CHB said. Another small flat was also evicted as it was cancelled because the allottee unauthorisedly sold the flat to someone else.

The flat could not be sold further, being a licenced one, the CHB said. A tent house was also beings operated illegally from the small flat, it was stated. Also, another small flat was also evicted as it was cancelled due to non-payment of dues amounting to Rs 1,14,000.

The belongings of the occupant were taken out and the dwelling units were sealed by the officers of the CHB. These evictions have been carried out following due procedure, according to the board.

“Further, the allottees are also advised to clear all pending dues along with interest for the delayed period. List of pending dues has been uploaded on the website of the CHB and the latest dues position can be ascertained by visiting the website of the CHB. Another list of 665 small flats has also been uploaded on the website where pending dues are more than Rs 1,00,000 and their allotments may be cancelled in case they fail to clear the dues by 31.08.2022,” a statement issued by the CHB said.

It was further added, “All the allottees are hereby advised to clear their pending dues immediately to avoid cancellation of allotment and eviction from the units. The payments may be made either at any of the Sampark Center or through online mode by visiting website of the CHB i.e. http://www.chbonline.in.”