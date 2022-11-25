scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Chandigarh Housing Board to e-auction 167 properties

The e-auction will begin on November 25, and conclude on December 20.

All willing participants may visit the official website of the CHB to understand the detailed procedure. (File)

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will e-auction its 167 residential and commercial properties on a freehold and leasehold basis from November 25. The auction will conclude on December 20.

According to the board, the properties to be auctioned comprise 74 residential units on a freehold basis and 92 commercial units on a leasehold basis and one commercial unit on a freehold basis in Sector 51-A.

The CHB in a statement said, “The built-up dwelling units shall be allotted to the highest eligible bidder, quoting above the reserve price of the unit. The GST will not be applicable on the consideration/premium of the unit. All willing participants may visit the official website of the CHB http://www.chbonline.in to understand the detailed procedure for the submission of earnest money deposits (EMD) and e-bids.”

It was also said that stickers have been pasted at each of the built-up units for better identification and site offices have been provided at different sectors/locations to facilitate an inspection by the prospective bidders.

The location of each of the units on Google map, the address of the site offices and contact details of the officials are available on the official website http://www.chbonline.in.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 08:51:59 am
