Chandigarh housing board e-auction a ‘flop’, only 3 of 145 units sold

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) received a poor response to the e-auction of residential and commercial units.

Of a total of 145 units, both residential and commercial, only three were auctioned. The units fetched CHB a total of Rs 1.83 crore.

Of 13 residential units for auction on a freehold basis, CHB managed to auction only three.

None of the 24 residential units on a leasehold basis were auctioned; similarly, none of the 108 commercial units on a leasehold basis could be auctioned.

The units sold

A middle-income group unit in Sector 51 went for 95 lakh against the reserve price of Rs 90 lakh.

A one-bedroom dwelling unit in Sector 63 went for Rs 44.65 lakh against the reserve price of Rs 44 lakh.

Another one-bedroom dwelling unit in Sector 63 went for Rs 44.21 lakh against the reserve price of Rs 44 lakh.

CHB invited e-bids for its built-up residential and commercial units (freehold & leasehold). As per the schedule, e-bids could be made till 10 am on Friday, and the bidding then started at 10.15 am.

Highest bidder must make 25% payment

According to CHB, the highest bidder must pay 25 per cent of the total payment positively by February 4. The failure to do so will result in forfeiture of EMD and blacklisting from future tendering processes of the housing board.