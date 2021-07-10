Chandigarh Housing Board demolishes unauthorised constructions at five units

The squads issue on-the-spot challans with the direction to immediately stop further construction and remove the same. (File Photo)

The Chandigarh Housing Board Friday demolished fresh un-authorised constructions at five dwelling units at Mauli Jagran. These constructions included stairs and chajjas (visors) projecting on the public land, extra floors and additional rooms.

The housing boards had issued challans to stop further constructions and remove the fresh violations in July last year, but these were not complied with by the allottees.

Due to Covid, the demolitions were delayed and the exercise was carried out on Friday. CHB is computing cost of demolitions which will be recovered from the allottees and in case of its non-payment, their allotment is liable to be cancelled.

It was specified that the Enforcement Squad of the Chandigarh Housing Board is making daily inspections in all sectors to identify fresh violations and effective actions are taken. The squads issue on-the-spot challans with the direction to immediately stop further construction and remove the same.

“If further constructions are stopped and the allottee starts removing the violations, the CHB waits for three days before taking up the demolition work. However, if the further constructions are not stopped, then the demolition may be carried out immediately without waiting even for a single day,” the housing board stated.

Additional constructions permitted in need-based changes also cannot be started without submission of required documents and obtaining permission from the CHB.