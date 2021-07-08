Chandigarh Housing Board collects Rs 2.21 cr from online transactions

As many as 1,421 online transactions were made during this period.

The Chandigarh Housing Board has been able to collect a revenue of Rs 2.21 crore from October 2019 to June 2021 through online transactions. As many as 1,421 online transactions were made during this period.

The CHB has introduced the facility of online payment for all kinds of dues. Now the allottees are not required to visit office of the board; they can pay their dues online by visiting website of the CHB (www.chbonline.in).

The online payment system was introduced in the month of October 2019 and during the month of June 2021, a total of Rs. 2.21 crore has been collected through 1,021 online transactions. This is the highest- ever monthly online collection since the introduction of online payment system. Earlier, the highest online payment was recorded as Rs 1.52 crore in May 2021 and prior to that Rs 1.32 crore in March 2021.

The CHB has also decided that to further encourage online payments, it would continue with monthly reward of Rs 1,000 each to 10 online payment transactions during the whole year of 2021.

The online payment process has been further simplified and now the online payment can be made without making any registration or going through the process of user ID and password.

The option for ‘QUICK ONLINE PAYMENT’ has been provided. The allottee/applicant need to mention the category, sector and unit number only while rest of the details like name of the allottee, registration number and name of the scheme will get filled up automatically. An auto-generated SMS is sent on every successful payment and receipt of the payment can be downloaded instantly. The online payments can be made through net banking, debit cards and credit cards, without any extra charge.

A computerised draw to decide 10 winners for the month of June was held on Wednesday. It has been observed that among the winners, one deposited the lowest amount of Rs 800 only.

The 10 winners comprise seven allottees of small flats and three allottees of residential units.

Three winners are from Maloya, three from Dhanas, and one each from Sector-38-W, 45-B, 49 and Sector 51-A.

One of the winners is a female allottee who got the allotment of a flat in Sector 51 being the highest bidder in the last e-tender in the month of June 2021. She has deposited part of the consideration amount through online mode.

The winners are being informed separately and the prize money will be credited in their bank accounts, through online banking, in next few days.

“All the allottees of the Chandigarh Housing Board are again requested to use the online payment facility while paying dues/fees to the Chandigarh Housing Board,” the administration stated.