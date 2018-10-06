Chandigarh Housing Board clears need-based changes in units for compound fee of Rs 200 per sq ft

A house under Chandigarh Housing Board. (Express Archives) A house under Chandigarh Housing Board. (Express Archives)

THE CHANDIGARH Housing Board (CHB) has approved of need-based changes in its dwelling units, but with certain riders, at the board meeting held here on Friday. To get the need-based changes approved, the compounding fee, which the owner of the dwelling unit has to pay, would be Rs 200 per sq feet.

The decision of approving the need-based changes will help the owners of over 50,000 dwelling units who have flouted rules. A survey of 61,067 CHB dwelling units revealed that 90 per cent people had made changes in their units. As the CHB had started sending notice to people for violations, representations from residents have been sent to the board and local MP Kirron Kher as well.

The CHB, at its meeting on Friday, decided to allow any additional construction in the rear courtyard or terrace but with the condition that the total area should not be in excess of 150 sq ft or 50 per cent of the area of the courtyard or terrace, whichever is less. And, this would apply only to MIG and HIG categories of dwelling units.

For EWS or LIG categories, additional construction in the rear courtyard or terrace is also allowed with the condition that the total area should not be in excess of 150 sq ft or 75 per cent area of the courtyard or terrace, whichever is less.

The CHB also approved the construction of one additional door in the dwelling units subject to certain conditions. The owners of dwelling units will also be allowed to shift the gate from the side boundary wall to the front boundary wall of the front courtyard. In the balcony or verandah, fixing of grilles or glazing is also allowed only after paying the prescribed fee.

The owners will also be allowed to construct lifts as per the design approved by the Plan Approval Committee.

Changes made in the dwelling units with the construction of balconies projecting 914 mm along the width of the courtyard on the front and back have also been approved without any charges payable to CHB but with the condition that the privacy of the adjoining dwelling units is ensured.

Similarly, the board agreed to the increase in size of the existing windows of the dwelling units by lowering the sill levels up to 4 inches above the floor level. Also, any additional construction as per the approved or self-certified drawings was approved but with a prescribed fee.

The CHB also allowed the width of the main gate to be increased only up to 3,660 mm (12’) and to a height of 1,820 mm (6’).

Earlier, officials had prepared the agenda of compounding fee which is to be paid to get these changes regularised — of Rs 500 per sq ft. However, non-official members of the board emphasised that it was too high and thereafter, the CHB brought it down to Rs 200 per sq ft.

Also, additional charges of Rs 100 for the inspection of files by advocates, banks or financial institutions or their representatives will also have to be paid.

To revive allotment of dwelling units

CHB also approved the revival of allotment of dwelling units cancelled on account of non-payment of dues or building violations. The allotment will be revived after payment of fixed revival charges of 2 per cent of the market price (fixed by CHB).

