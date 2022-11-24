Chandigarh Housing Board CEO seeks explanation from officer after noticing delay in two properties

Chandigarh Housing Board Chief Executive Officer Yashpal Garg has sought an explanation from Assistant Controller Finance and Accounts (ACFA) of the board, Rajesh Sharma after he noticed an intentional delay in two property cases of the board.

The explanation sought asked, “The Accounts Officer is hereby directed to submit his explanation within seven days on the issues that why the application for transfer of the Free-Hold Dwelling Unit No.3862, Sector-47D, Chandigarh was delayed by raising the issue of the Permission to Mortgage while the transfer of the unit was previously allowed in the name of subsequent purchaser and was also converted from Lease-Hold to Free-Hold.”

It was also said, “If there was no policy to allow transfer outside family on the basis of Registered Will then why the application for mutation of Dwelling Unit was kept pending for clarification from the Sub-Registrar and the Applicant was asked for affidavit about there being no GPA/Agreement to Sale. But after getting a reply from the Sub-Registrar and an affidavit from the Applicant that no GPA/Agreement to Sale was executed, the application was suddenly rejected quoting the policy of the CHB.”

In the same, it was also mentioned “that in case no response is received within the prescribed period, it will be presumed that he has nothing to say and appropriate decision will be taken in the matter without any further opportunity to him.”

WHAT THE CEO NOTICED IN CASE 1

In case 1, it was specified that the allotment file of dwelling unit 3862, Sector 47-D, Chandigarh was called and it was observed that the said dwelling unit was originally allotted in favour of one Raj Paul Singh and Permission to Mortgage was granted during the year 1980 by the Chandigarh Housing Board in his favour.

Thereafter, vide Transfer Letter on 24.08.2011; the said dwelling unit was transferred by the Chandigarh Housing Board in the name of Suman Gautam. Further, subsequently the said dwelling unit was also converted from lease hold to free hold in favour of transferee Suman Gautam and a Conveyance Deed was executed and registered on 10.04.2012 in favour.

Thereafter, Suman Gautam sold the said dwelling unit in favour of one Manju Garg and the purchaser applied for transfer of the dwelling unit in her favour vide application dated 21.04.2022. The said application is still pending because vide letter No.HB-AO-III/DA-3/22/24023 dated 01.07.2022, Accounts Officer, Chandigarh Housing Board requested the Post Master General, N.W. Circle, Ambala, Indian Posts and Telegraphs, Ambala, Haryana to clarify about status of lien with reference to the Permission to Mortgage issued vide No.9811 dated 02.02.1980 in favour of original allottee Raj Paul Singh.

The CEO after going through the facts was of the opinion ” that once the Transferred Letter was issued by the then Competent Authority in the name of Suman Gautam and subsequently after conversion from lease-hold to free-hold, a Conveyance Deed was executed in her favour by the Chandigarh Housing Board, there was no need to delay the request of transfer by un-necessary raising the issue of Permission to Mortgage issued more than 40 years ago in favour of the original allottee.” If the CHB does not rely upon the transfer orders and Conveyance Deed executed by the Competent Authorities then it will lead a situation where genuine allottees/transferees will not be able to transfer their properties confidently, he said.

IN CASE II

In another case, one Gurdiyal Singh applied on 13.04.2022 for transfer/mutation in his favour on the basis of a Registered Will. The applicant stated to be nephew of the testator of the Registered Will.

The matter was processed on file and a clarification was obtained from the Sub-Registrar whether any GPA/ASub-GPA/Agreement to Sell was executed by Darshan Singh in favour of Gurdial Singh.

The Sub-Registrar vide letter dated 01.06.2022 confirmed that the only will is found executed/registered in his office on 02.11.2010 in the name of Darshan Singh. After getting clarification from the Sub-Registrar, vide letter dated 02.08.2022, the applicant was asked to submit an affidavit to the effect that no GPA/Sub-GPA/Agreement to Sell was executed in respect of DU No. 2960-A, Sector. The applicant submitted an affidavit that no GPA/Sub-GPA/Agreement to Sell was executed. After getting all these documents, the application was rejected vide letter dated 01.11.2022 saying that there is no policy in the Board to transfer the dwelling unit out of family in the case of death.