Chandigarh Housing Board cancels allotment of 404 houses

Sources said almost 82 houses out of 404 were cancelled because they were procured on the basis of fake documents. (File) Sources said almost 82 houses out of 404 were cancelled because they were procured on the basis of fake documents. (File)

THE CHANDIGARH Housing Board has cancelled the allotment of 404 houses citing various reasons, including non-payment of lease money, construction against building bylaws, and occupying houses despite eviction notices. The allotments were cancelled over the years but a list was released on Monday. The number will increase in the coming days.

A majority of the cancelled houses are situated in the southern sectors besides Mauli Jagran, Dhanas, Manimajra, Maloya, Ramdarbar, Dadumajra Colony and Sector 38. The sectors are 41, 45, 44, 40, 56, 27 and 19. The list was compiled by the building branch of CHB.

CHB chairman Ajoy Kumar Sinha said, “These 404 houses were cancelled over the years following various reasons. These houses included those which are still occupied by owners despite eviction notices. The main reason behind the cancellation is the non-payment of lease amount, which is mandatory. These houses were not cancelled all of a sudden. Orders were issued following long procedures. There are other houses too. Those allotments will be cancelled shortly. We are also giving time to the affected parties to check the current status. We are also open to review the cancelled status of the house if someone approaches us with valid reasons. These houses were constructed around 20 years back.”

A CHB officer said, “The list was uploaded on the official website of CHB. Everyone can see it. Indeed, in several cases, appeals are pending with CHB authorities. They will be disposed of shortly.”

Sources said almost 82 houses out of 404 were cancelled because they were procured on the basis of fake documents, which were detected during the course of scrutiny after receiving complaints against the owners. Sources said that a few houses were found to be sold and purchased using fake agreements.

Prof Nirmal Dutt, chairman of CHB Houses Welfare Association, said, “We are not against the cancellation on the issue of non-payment of lease money and sale-purchase on the basis of fake documents. But CHB should consider the cancellation orders of houses on the basis of building violations. So many amendments have been made and most of the violations have been corrected.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App