Chandigarh Housing Board asks allottees to pay dues by October 31 or face action

The Chandigarh Housing Board has asked all its defaulter allottees to pay their outstanding dues by October 31 or else action will be initiated against them in the first week of November.

An order issued by Chief Executive Officer, Yashpal Garg said, ” A considerable amount of dues is pending against many allottees of the Chandigarh Housing Board. Details of such outstanding dues are being uploaded on the website http://www.chbonline.in from time to time.”

It was specified that all allottees of CHB are requested to clear their pending dues by October 31, along with applicable interest for delay. “Thereafter, in the first week of November 2021, action as per the terms and conditions of allotment and relevant rules/instructions will the initiated against the defaulter allottees, the order further said”

The Board has also given multiple options to people to make their payments.

“For hassle-free payment of dues, several payment options have been provided by the CHB. Online payments can be made by visiting website http://www.chbonline.in without any additional charges, through Debit Card, Credit Card and online banking. This is the best way of payment and to further encourage online payments, a computerized draw is being held every month to give a reward of Rs. 1000/- each to 10 people who pay online,” the order read

With regard to Payment at any E-Sampark Centers, it was also stated that the allottees may visit any of the nearby e-Sampark Centre and pay their dues of Chandigarh Housing Board.

Meanwhile, with regard to payment at HDFC Bank, the allottees were informed that they may generate a challan from the website of the housing board and then make the payment in any of the branches of HDFC within Chandigarh city.

“For the generation of such a challan, the basic data of the allottee will be fetched from the database provided by the CHB to avoid any mistake and early credit of the payment. Manually filled challans will not be accepted by HDFC bank while accepting payment for CHB,” it was specified.

It was also mentioned that there is a possibility that some of the earlier payments made by the allottee were not reflecting in the CHB account.

“The allottees may deposit the dues, after deducting the payments they have already made. And for the balance, they may submit an application for reconciliation with photocopy of payment proof. After required verification, the CHB records will be corrected and the dues lists will be rectified by corresponding payments. Part payment of dues are also accepted by the Chandigarh Housing Board,” Garg said in the order.

To avoid hardships to the allottees, it has been decided to provide sufficient time to clear the pending dues and to withhold cancellation proceedings for the time being.

“Here it is mentioned that timely payment of CHB dues is in the interest of the allottees because the penalty interest for delay period will be much more than the interest earned by them on such money even if kept in fixed deposits with banks,” the order stated.