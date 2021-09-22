Chandigarh Housing Board asks allottees to pay dues by October 31

Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has asked defaulter allottees to pay their dues by October 31, 2021 to avoid action against them.

An order issued by CHB chief executive officer Yashpal Garg said, “A considerable amount of dues is pending against many allottees of the Chandigarh Housing Board. Detail of such outstanding dues is being uploaded on the website http://www.chbonline.in from time to time.”

The order said that online payments can be made on the website http://www.chbonline.in. To encourage online payments, the CHB has been giving out Rs 1000 each to 10 allottees making online transactions, picked through a computerised draw. The allottees may visit a nearby e-sampark centre and pay the dues, the order stated.

It was also mentioned that some of the earlier payments made by the allottees may not be reflected in the CHB account in some instances.

“The allottees may deposit the dues, after deducting the payments they have already made, and for the balance may submit an application for reconciliation with a photocopy of payment proof. After required verification, the CHB records will be corrected and the dues lists will be rectified by corresponding payments. Partial payment of dues are also accepted by the CHB,” Garg said in the order.