Chandigarh Housing Board allows amalgamation of two commercial units

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Wednesday issued orders allowing an owner of two adjoining commercial units to amalgamate them, but with riders. The decision was taken in the recent board meeting of the Housing Board.

The order issued by CHB Chief Executive Officer Yashpal Garg Wednesday stated, “In pursuance of the decision of the board in its 427 meeting, the amalgamation of two or more commercial units is hereby allowed. Under amalgamation of SCOs (shop-cum-offices)/SCFs (shop-cum-flats)/bay shops/ booths, two or more adjoining sites with the same ownership shall be permissible.”

The order added, “Also, the partial amalgamation of floors as temporary arrangement, if the owners of the two adjoining commercial units are different and both the buildings are rented to one party, entry opening of the size of 1.80m (6-0) wide can be allowed for connectivity at each floor as long as the tenancy is applicable subject to taking an affidavit from the owners of the SCOs.”

However, it was specified that the amalgamation will be subject to certain conditions. “The structural stability certificate of the units shall be submitted by the allottees and prior permission of the Secretary, CHB be obtained,” it was stated.

Orders slashing transfer fee for commercial units issued

A few days after the board meeting, CHB CEO Yashpal Garg also issued orders slashing rates of transfer fees and bringing them at par with the Estate Office.

“In pursuance of the decision of the board in its 427 meeting, the transfer fees of commercial properties that were sold by the Chandigarh Housing Board through auction/tender i.e. competitive bidding process, to be charged on the lines of Estate Office. In case of commercial properties allotted through auction/tender, that is competitive bidding, the CHB may charge transfer fee on the lines of Estate Office, Chandigarh Administration with applicable GST,” the order issued by Garg said.

For commercial properties allotted in ways other than auction or tender, the CHB is charging 25 per cent UEI on the lines of the fee being charged by the Estate Office, Chandigarh Administration, it was said, and the same will continue. It was stated that in case of commercial properties allotted through auction/tender, i.e. competitive bidding, the CHB said it may charge a transfer fee on the lines of the Estate Office with applicable GST.