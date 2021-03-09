Chandigarh Housing Board: Allotments that were cancelled due to building violations to be restored

Manoj Parida, Advisor to Administrator and Chairman of CHB informed that in an earlier discussion, Administrator UT had advised that immediate relief should be provided to allottees of the Chandigarh Housing Board.

IN A major relief to allottees, Chandigarh Housing Board in its board meeting held Monday announced that allotment of all those allottees whose units were cancelled due to Building Violations and their appeals are pending before the Board to be restored on certain riders

The units will be restored on several conditions, including removal of all building violations, because of which the allotment was cancelled, by June 30 along with payment of applicable revival/restoration charges.

Also, the penalty scheme to allow additional time to remove/rectify/regularise the building violations which had expired on December 31, 2020 has now been extended up to December 31, 2021 subject to payment of applicable charges.

Manoj Parida, Advisor to Administrator and Chairman of CHB informed that in an earlier discussion, Administrator UT had advised that immediate relief should be provided to allottees of the Chandigarh Housing Board.

In another relief, it was decided that “since most of the Pre-Fab Shelters at Sector-52 and 56 were occupied in an un-authorised way and all of these have already been demolished, the matter about recovery of pending dues to be closed.”

AUCTION OF 270 VACANT PROPERTIES

The 270 vacant commercial/residential properties, situated in various sectors of Chandigarh, are to be sold through E-Tender/E-auction for which the proposed reserve price has been approved.

Also, the work of running and maintenance of seven public toilets (five in City Sub Centre, Sector 34 and one each at motor market in Sector 38 (West) and Sector-48, Chandigarh will be assigned to the firm selected by following the due process of competitive and transparent bidding.

For the employees of the Chandigarh Housing Board, who joined after January 1, 2004, the arrangements of Retirement-cum-Death Gratuity will be made similar to those employees who have joined prior to the date. “Accordingly, necessary arrangements to be made through Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC),” it was said.

Meanwhile, new service regulations/recruitment rules for the employees of the Chandigarh Housing Boards were also approved in the board meeting along with direct recruitment on the vacant technical posts to be made following the transparent due process through some specialised independent agency.

Parida further stated that the recent efforts by CHB which include allotment of more than 1700 houses under Affordable Housing, payment facility at all Sampark Centers, implementation of Paying Guest facility and the ongoing process of computerisation were taken with the intention of providing relief to allottees and to serve citizens in a better way.