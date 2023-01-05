Chandigarh Housing Board to open bids for 140 properties today

As many as 140 properties of the Chandigarh Housing Board are going to go under the hammer on Friday, as the UT gets ready to sell vacant units through e-tenders.

Of the units going under the hammer on Friday, at least 49 are residential properties on free-hold basis, while 91 are commercial units on lease-hold basis.

The auction will begin at 10 am on Friday and will close on January 24, 10 am.

According to the tender conditions, the e-tender process is open for all citizens of India as well as NRIs/PIOs above 18 years of age. People already having any property (residential or commercial) can also participate in the e-tender.

The housing board has also specified that the built-up dwelling units shall be allotted to the highest eligible bidder, quoting above the reserve price of the unit. The GST will not be applicable to the consideration/premium of the unit.

“All willing participants may visit the official website of the Chandigarh Housing Board to understand the detailed procedure for submission of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) and e-bids. The terms & conditions and the detailed tentative list mentioning localities/sectors of the built-up units and reserve price can be downloaded from the official website of the Chandigarh Housing Board,” the board said in a statement issued on Thursday.

It was also said that in order to submit e-bids, every prospective bidder is required to get himself/herself registered at https://etenders.chd.nic.in. A valid e-mail id, mobile number and digital signature are the basic requirements to participate in the e-tender process.

Advertisement

“Bidders are free to revise their bid amount (increase or decrease) any number of times, till the closure of the e-tender process. The whole process is transparent and fair. The number of e-bids submitted and the identity of the bidder will remain a secret till the opening of e-bids. Even the officers of CHB and NIC cannot find out such details prior to the opening of e-bids,” the board added.

Stickers have also been pasted at each of the built-up units for better identification and site offices have been provided at different sectors/location to facilitate an inspection of the units by the prospective bidders. The location of each of the units on Google map, the address of the site offices, and contact details of the officials are available on the official website of the housing board.