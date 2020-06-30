Chandigarh: House approves display of ads on 55 public toilet blocks, rejects proposal to rent out Mahila Bhawan

MC Commissioner KK Yadav and Mayor Rajbala Malik during a virtual House meeting on Monday. Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh. MC Commissioner KK Yadav and Mayor Rajbala Malik during a virtual House meeting on Monday. Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh.

The General House of the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh, on Monday, approved the agenda regarding display of advertisement on 55 public toilet blocks. The house also rejected the agenda of rentin out Mahila Bhawan in Sector 38 to art and culture institutions of the city.

On the agenda of advertisement on public toilet blocks, several norms were allowed to be changed, like giving five-year long contracts instead of only one-year-long ones.

Meanwhile, on the agenda renting out the Mahila Bhawan, local councillor Arun Sood said that the place is meant for women empowerment and not for earning rent from it. The Bhawan is used to carry out several women-centric activities, added Sood.

As per the MC’s plan, the first floor of the Bhawan, was to be rented out to Sahitya Kala Academy, Sangeet Kala Academy, and Natya Kala Academy, for which the culture department was to pay a rent of Rs 2.5 lakh per month.

Apart from it, the House also gave its nod on waiving off the license fee of kiosks Night Food Street, Sector 14, till the lockdown is fully lifted.

MC has a deficit of `16 crore – commissioner

As per MC Commissioner, KK Yadav, the corporation has a deficit of Rs 16 crore, as against the committed liability of total Rs 597 crore. At present, the civic body has only Rs 581 crore for the current fiscal.

Giving a breakdown of funds, Yadav revealed that Rs 402 crore will be spent on salaries, Rs 50 crore on pension, Rs 120 crore on electricity cost, and Rs 25 crore on running two petrol pumps annually, which amounts to Rs 597 crore per this financial year.

However, the MC only has Rs 581 crore which includes grant-in-aid and earnings from own its sources. Yadav also said that due to the pandemic, the MC has seen a 20 per cent cut, and earning from its own sources has now fallen to Rs 241 crore as opposed to the estimated Rs 321.51 crore.

He added that there is no money for works other than pre-decided projects which include Rs 63 crore for re-carpeting road, Rs 10 crore for dark spots, of which Rs 9.5 crore is still left. Rs 39 crore is also available for increasing the water storage capacity.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd