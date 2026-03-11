Chandigarh hotels to serve liquor round the clock under new excise policy

Standard bar and restaurant hours will stretch from 11 am to 1 am in Chandigarh, though no fresh orders will be taken after midnight. (File photo)

The Chandigarh administration’s new excise policy for 2026-27 will let alcohol lovers enjoy round-the-clock service in several city hotels and bring notable changes to bar timings and retail outlets.

Category A hotels will now be allowed to serve liquor at any time of the day or night. Establishments in categories B and C can also opt for the facility by paying an annual licence fee of 30 lakh. The rules further permit operators to install minibars inside guest rooms for added convenience.

Standard bar and restaurant hours will stretch from 11 am to 1 am, though no fresh orders will be taken after midnight. Those wanting to keep serving until 3 am can do so by paying an extra 8 lakh a year, with the final order deadline fixed at 2 am.