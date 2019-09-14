Chandigarh hotelier acquitted from charges of abetment to suicide of waiter in 2016

The district court of Chandigarh on Friday acquitted a 60-year-old hotelier from charges of abetment to suicide of his hotel’s 23-year-old waiter.

The accused, Tej Pratap Singh Virk, owner of Hotel Central Park, Sector 17, Chandigarh has been acquitted from Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code, from the Court of District and Sessions Judge, Paramjeet Singh.

As per the Prosecution, the case dates back to June 28, 2016, when the FIR was registered against Virk, on the complaint of Rakesh Gosain, the victim, Madan Gosain’s brother. Rakesh Gosain had alleged that his brother had consumed poison on June 26, 2016. He was admitted to GMSH (Government Multi Specialty Hospital) Sector 16, Chandigarh and was later referred to PGI, where he succumbed to injuries on June 28. Madan was working as a waiter at Virk’s hotel.

The complainant had alleged that Madan was under depression as he was fired from the job on June 22 when he failed to attend to a guest in a proper way. Later he consumed poison, and wrote a note on his Facebook account, alleging that his owner was responsible for his extreme step as he did not pay him his salary and fired him without a genuine reason. Acting on Rakehs’s complaint, the police had thus booked Virk, who was released on anticipatory bail from court.

During the trial, the defence counsel, advocate Harish Bhardwaj argued that the alleged suicide note was a photo of a Facebook page clicked from the phone of a friend of the victim, however neither the mobile phone or the CFSL report of the suicide note was ever produced in the court to prove the allegations. It was also argued that the IO of the case, had submitted that the salary of the victim was all paid, just apart from the month in which he was terminated from service. After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused from the charges.