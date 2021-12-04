Chandigarh: In depression over piling losses, hotel owner kills self

A 42-year old man allegedly died by suicide in a room at a hotel that he had been running on lease in Sector 35 here on Friday. He was in depression due to financial losses owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, they said.

Bhandari was a native of Garhwal and ran Hotel M&V on lease. Though his family members had alleged that he was being harassed by the owner of the building, they later declined to lodge a complaint. Police did not find any suicide note in the room. They said he used to stay in the hotel and is survived by his wife and two children.

A police officer said, “Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was in depression due to the financial losses. He failed to pay rent to the building owner, and the renewal of the lease period was also pending. The victim’s wife had levelled oral allegations against the building owner but did not give any written complaint. He had been running the hotel for a long time.”

SHO PS 36, Inspector Jaspal Singh, said, “Police have not found any suicide note from the room in Hotel M&V, where the body was found. It was handed over to family members after a postmortem examination. We have initiated an inquest proceeding.” A DDR was registered at PS 36.