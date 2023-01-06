Know your city | From hostel accommodation to Hotel Oberoi: Hotel Mountview has an interesting history

Not many know that the plush five-star hotel, Hotel Mountview, in Sector 10 was initially a hostel accommodation of 33 rooms for senior officers of joint Punjab before being taken over by the Oberoi group of hotels to run Hotel Oberoi from there. This was much before Chandigarh came into existence.

Now, known as Hotel Mountview, the five-star property has over 155 rooms and suites.

Going down memory lane, one of the former officials of CITCO told The Indian Express, “It was initially a hostel accommodation for senior officers. And there were just 33 rooms. The property was on lease. So, on the request of the then chief minister of Punjab, Partap Singh Kairon, the same was given to The Oberois for running it.”

CITCO boasts running this Hotel Mountview because of its favoured location. (Source: CITCO)

He added, “The Oberois were managing the hotel on the request of the then chief minister Partap Singh Kairon. The Oberois were managing Oberoi Clarks and Hotel Cecil in Shimla, which was part of Punjab before 1966. Mohan Singh Oberoi, who was titled as Rai Bahadur during the British regime, was instrumental in running this small property here.”

The official recalled how “the Oberoi weaved magic into the property and many celebrities used to come over here for their stay. However, the Chandigarh Administration then took over the hotel in 1982 and that’s how Hotel Mountview took birth. The hotel was entrusted to CITCO for managing it.”

Since then, the Hotel Mountview has continued the tradition of uploading and providing star category facilities and amenities to its guests and is the first five-star property of Chandigarh. Due to its greens and surrounding environment, it has hosted prominent travellers from the world over.

According to the Chief General Manager CITCO, Harjeet Singh Sandhu, Mountview has completed 49 years and has been their prime property.

” With Productive efforts and sheer dedication of each individual, CITCO has completed 49 years in the Hospitality industry while getting a remarkable reputation and influential work outputs . Hotel Mountview is our prime property and with its existence since 1982 , it has attained a special position in the Tricity,” he said.

Chandigarh came into existence in 1966. But it founded ‘Chandigarh Small Scale Industries Corporation Limited’ having registered office on Sector 7 Madhya Marg, Chandigarh, on March 28, 1974.

Before CITCO, it was Chandigarh Industrial & General Development Corporation Limited that was given the charge to run the hotel in 1982.

The Hotel Mountview is spread over an area of 6.5 acres. It has 10 royal suites, 23 executive, 81 deluxe and 41 business superior ones.

The hotel is also home to favourite restaurants: Round the clock restaurant, Rustles restaurant and Vintage bar. It also hosts several weddings in its banquets where the back lawn can take up to 100 people, front lawn can take up to 800 people, confluence hall can take up to 300 people plus 150 more and the ballroom up to 150 people.

Perfectly manicured lush green lawns, flanked by multi-hued trees making a perfect canopy, with the distant majestic Shivalik hills and dales forming a perfect backdrop, the hotel now not only offers a favoured destination for weddings but also for several official meetings of the Chandigarh Administration and other official meetings.

It’s a preferred destination for both foreign and domestic clientele.