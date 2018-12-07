Extortion bid at Burail hotel in Chandigarh: Another accused held

Rohit Kancha, 24, one of the associates of Monty Shah who was arrested for allegedly threatening a Burail-based hotelier for paying ransom at gunpoint, was arrested near Sector 25 here Wednesday night. He was remanded in three days’ police custody on Thursday.

Kancha, a native of Garhwal in Uttarakhand and currently resident of Sector 25, is already facing criminal charges in seven FIRs registered for attempt to murder, extortion, robbery and under Arms Act.

Kancha and Shah’s another accomplice Deepu is still absconding.

Police said Kancha is very quick in using countrymade pistols and there are chances of recovery of more weapons during his interrogation. “We are also trying to ascertain the whereabouts of Deepu,” said an officer.

Shah was arrested on November 25 and a countrymade pistol, along with seven live cartridges, was recovered from his possession. He is currently lodged at model Burail jail.

The three are accused of forcefully entering Hotel Rock Star, owned by one Sudhir Paswan, at Burail, Sector 45, and threatening him to pay a ransom of Rs 10,000 on November 24. A case was registered at Sector 34 police station.

Sources said that the three used to extort money from the local hoteliers on the pretext of providing them protection and allowing them to do their business in Burail.

Accused Shah, a college dropout, is also a convict in a case of attack on a police party and he came out of jail after completing his three-year-long imprisonment in March 2017. His elder brother Sonu Shah was also involved in criminal cases.