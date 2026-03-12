‘Careful monitoring and rational utilisation’: How hospitals in Chandigarh managing LPG shortage

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
As the conflict in West Asia continues, LPG cylinder supply has been restricted in many cities across India, including Chandigarh, with several restaurants and establishments dealing with a rationed supply. In this situation, the Health Department, Chandigarh, is taking several measures to ensure uninterrupted supply for essential services, particularly for patient meals.
Dr Suman Singh, director, Health Services, said that GMSH-16 Chandigarh is currently managing the LPG supply through careful monitoring and rational utilisation of available stock.
“The service provider maintains regular coordination with the LPG suppliers to ensure uninterrupted supply for essential services, particularly for patient meals. At present, there has been no disruption in food preparation for admitted patients,” Singh said.
On average, food is prepared daily for approximately 300 admitted patients across GMSH-16 and Civil Hospitals under the Health Department, and the diet kitchens continue to function normally to ensure that all admitted patients receive meals as per prescribed diet plans.
According to Singh, as of now, no major change has been made in the patient diet menu, since maintaining the nutritional standards prescribed by hospital dieticians is a priority. However, the kitchen staff has been advised to optimise cooking processes and reduce wastage wherever feasible.
Efficiency measures have been adopted, including better batch cooking practices to reduce repeated heating, strict monitoring of LPG consumption in hospital kitchens, ensuring proper maintenance of burners and equipment to prevent gas leakage or wastage, and encouraging staff to follow fuel-efficient cooking practices.
The Health Department, adds Singh, is taking a proactive approach by maintaining a buffer stock of LPG cylinders where possible, coordinating with authorised LPG distributors for priority supply to hospitals, exploring alternative cooking arrangements or backup systems if required.
“We are monitoring the situation closely to ensure that patient care and dietary services remain unaffected,” the official said.
The matter, she added, is being regularly reviewed at the administrative level, and instructions have been issued to the service provider to closely monitor LPG consumption and maintain adequate stock levels. “Necessary coordination with suppliers and concerned authorities is ongoing to ensure uninterrupted services.”
At GMCH-32, a diet for around 1,000 patients is being prepared daily and as per Dr Vishal Guglani, medical superintendent, GMCH, the hospital has spoken directly with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). “Hospitals come under essential services, so we are not facing any kind of problem,” Guglani said.
Dr Nancy Sahni, Chief Dietitian and Head, Department of Dietetics, PGI, adds that the Institute is not facing any issue of LPG shortage, and it has been assured from the agency that hospital gas supplies will not be interrupted as directed by the IOC.
“Approximately 2000 patients are being catered per day, that is about 6,000 meals per day, with three meals per patient,” Sahni added.
