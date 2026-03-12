‘Careful monitoring and rational utilisation’: How hospitals in Chandigarh managing LPG shortage

Efficiency measures have been adopted, including better batch cooking practices to reduce repeated heating, strict monitoring of LPG consumption in hospital kitchens, ensuring proper maintenance of burners and equipment to prevent gas leakage or wastage, and encouraging staff to follow fuel-efficient cooking practices. (Image generated using AI)

As the conflict in West Asia continues, LPG cylinder supply has been restricted in many cities across India, including Chandigarh, with several restaurants and establishments dealing with a rationed supply. In this situation, the Health Department, Chandigarh, is taking several measures to ensure uninterrupted supply for essential services, particularly for patient meals.

Dr Suman Singh, director, Health Services, said that GMSH-16 Chandigarh is currently managing the LPG supply through careful monitoring and rational utilisation of available stock.

“The service provider maintains regular coordination with the LPG suppliers to ensure uninterrupted supply for essential services, particularly for patient meals. At present, there has been no disruption in food preparation for admitted patients,” Singh said.