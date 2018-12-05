‘Make Chandigarh Honk-Free’: Unnecessary honking inside 3 hospitals to invite police action from today

FROM WEDNESDAY onwards, the Chandigarh traffic police will challan vehicles for noise pollution under its special campaign “Make Chandigarh Honk-Free” inside three premier health institutes: PGIMER in Sector 12, GMCH-32 and GMSH-16.

The challans will be issued under Section 190 (2) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, which reads, “Any person who drives or causes or allows to be driven in any public place a motor vehicle, which violates the standards prescribed in relation to road safety, control of noise and air-pollution, shall be punishable for the first offence with fine of one thousand rupees and for any second or subsequent offence with a fine of two thousand rupees.”

The challan drive will start from 8.45 am and will continue till the late evening hours. Five teams of traffic police personnel have been constituted for the challan drives. Three teams will challan the vehicles in PGIMER and one each in GMCH-32 and GMSH-16. The drives will be monitored by the area DSPs of traffic police.

A DSP rank officer said, “Boards instructing people not to use horn unnecessary inside the health institute premises have been installed in all the entry and exit points of these three institutes.”

Areas comprising not less than 100 metres around hospitals, educational institutes and courts — district courts, Sector 43, and Punjab and Haryana High Court — have been declared as silence area/zone as per the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

DIG, UT, O P Mishra said, “In the first phase, vehicles making unnecessary noise and sounds will be challaned inside the premier health institutes. Later, we will start challaning the motorists in the 100-metre area of designated places, which were declared silence zone.”

Rule 23 of the Motor Vehicles (driving), Regulations, 2017, says the unnecessary use of horn is prohibited. The horn shall be sounded only when the driver apprehends danger to himself or to any other road user. The driver shall sound the horn when directed by the mandatory sign.

Rule 23 of Motor Vehicles (driving), Regulations, 2017, also says that a driver shall not sound the horn continuously or repeatedly or for a duration longer than necessary or in a residential area or in a silence zone indicated by a mandatory sign, make use of a cut-out by which exhaust gases are released other than through the silencer, fit or use an air horn or a multi-toned horn giving a harsh, shrill, loud or alarming noise except as provided in sub- rule(3) of rule 119 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and drive a vehicle which creates undue noise or causes an alarming sound when in motion.

The Chandigarh traffic police had started the awareness campaign for making Chandigarh a honk-free city by organising awareness drives in March this year. No honking campaign covers seven aspects: not blowing horn unnecessarily, lane driving, right of way, not using pressure horns, not altering silencer, especially of motorcycles, not overspeeding, and respecting the rights of pedestrians and cyclists.