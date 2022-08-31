scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Chandigarh home to 558 start-ups, soon coming up with policy for them, says Adviser

UT Adviser Dharam Pal was speaking during an event organised by CII Northern Region, ‘Chandigarh Start-ups Session’, as part of flagship initiative ICONN 2022.

Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal (File)

UT Adviser Dharam Pal Tuesday said Chandigarh, which is home to 558 start-ups, is soon coming up with a start-up policy, a dedicated start-up hub and a seed fund.

“We are keen to create a robust ecosystem for promoting innovation in businesses. Chandigarh will soon come up with its own start-up policy, a dedicated start-up hub, a seed fund with a corpus of ?50 crore, and more. A draft scheme has already been published to invite comments and suggestions from stakeholders. We are looking at data from the economic census, private research platforms, ministerial press releases, Startup India’s official portal, industry reports, media articles, and views from the key stakeholders to come up with a better policy than before so that government efforts to transform the economy of Chandigarh through entrepreneurship policies do not fail to live up to the expectations of its start-ups,” said Dharam Pal during an event organised by CII Northern Region, ‘Chandigarh Start-ups Session’, as part of flagship initiative ICONN 2022.

More from Chandigarh

The theme for the session was ‘Shaping a Vibrant Entrepreneurial Ecosystem’. Eminent speakers at the session shared government strategies and policies being undertaken to support entrepreneurs in the region, which enable start-ups to ensure more purposeful, productive, agile and flexible ways of conducting business.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...Premium
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya GovernorPremium
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone miniPremium
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone mini

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 04:05:33 am
Next Story

16 teams of finance dept start audit of seven private sugar mills in state

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack
Rewind & Replay

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?
Express Explained

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13
ICYMI

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner
Opinion

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement