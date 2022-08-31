Chandigarh home to 558 start-ups, soon coming up with policy for them, says Adviser

UT Adviser Dharam Pal Tuesday said Chandigarh, which is home to 558 start-ups, is soon coming up with a start-up policy, a dedicated start-up hub and a seed fund.

“We are keen to create a robust ecosystem for promoting innovation in businesses. Chandigarh will soon come up with its own start-up policy, a dedicated start-up hub, a seed fund with a corpus of ?50 crore, and more. A draft scheme has already been published to invite comments and suggestions from stakeholders. We are looking at data from the economic census, private research platforms, ministerial press releases, Startup India’s official portal, industry reports, media articles, and views from the key stakeholders to come up with a better policy than before so that government efforts to transform the economy of Chandigarh through entrepreneurship policies do not fail to live up to the expectations of its start-ups,” said Dharam Pal during an event organised by CII Northern Region, ‘Chandigarh Start-ups Session’, as part of flagship initiative ICONN 2022.

The theme for the session was ‘Shaping a Vibrant Entrepreneurial Ecosystem’. Eminent speakers at the session shared government strategies and policies being undertaken to support entrepreneurs in the region, which enable start-ups to ensure more purposeful, productive, agile and flexible ways of conducting business.