Chandigarh: Home Guard takes Rs 500 for not challaning car driver, dismissed

A WEEK after the dismissal of two traffic policemen allegedly for accepting a bribe for not challaning a car driver, a Home Guard volunteer was dismissed from service for accepting a bribe of Rs 500 for not challaning a car driver for taking a wrong turn towards Panchkula from Hallomajra light point on Wednesday.

Volunteer Sanjeev Rana had been attached with the UT traffic police for the last nine months.

SSP (traffic) Shashank Anand said, “I have recommended the dismissal of volunteer Sanjeev Rana to the Commandant Home Guard. I received a video clip of the incident involving the volunteer.”

In the evening, the dismissal orders were issued.

Sources said the car driver along with one of his woman relatives and child was to take turn towards Panchkula from a slip road but accidentally, he took the turn from the main road. The car was coming from the side of Sector 29 roundabout on Dakshin Marg. The volunteer stopped the car driver and threatened him that he would be challaned Rs 2,000 for taking the wrong turn. However, the volunteer agreed not to take any action after accepting Rs 500.

Sources said in the meantime, people gathered on the spot and criticised volunteer for accepting the money. A few started recording the incident on their cell phones.

Sources said the volunteer apologised for his action and also returned Rs 500 to the car driver. At the light point, traffic police head constable Raj Kumar too was deputed.

On September 5, two traffic policemen — Head Constable Jagjinder Singh and Constable Sachin Kumar — were dismissed with immediate effect for accepting Rs 1,000 from a Rohtak resident, Gurmeet Singh Maggo, near Piccadily roundabout, Sector 35. Later, an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the two.