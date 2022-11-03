scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

What’s on Chandigarh: A historical perspective on a Mughal emperor

The audience will come closer to the sensitive and culturally inclined side of Mughal emperor Zahir-u-Din Babur.

chandigarh news, vivek high school news, indian expressTheatre Club of Vivek High School. (Express Photo)

Noor-E-Babur will showcase the talent of 81 students of the theatre club of Vivek High School. Through this play, the audience will come closer to the sensitive and culturally inclined side of Mughal emperor Zahir-u-Din Babur. As part of the sets, the Mughal Gardens and the majestic arcs of the era will be showcased in the Raj Darbar. A live water body in the form of a royal fountain will also be placed in the middle of the Raj Darbar.

When: November 3, Vivek High School, Sector 38, at 6 pm.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 02:07:46 pm
