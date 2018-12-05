Chandigarh: Himanshu Sharma, Shivam Bhambri guide Punjab to win

Half-centuries each by Himanshu Sharma (70 no) and Shivam Bhambri (65 no) coupled with a six-wicket haul by Harpreet Brar propelled hosts Punjab to a nine-wicket win over Saurashtra in a match of the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy played at Dhruv Pandove Stadium, Patiala.

Set a target of 162 runs after Saurashtra posted a total of 259 in their second innings, Punjab reached the target for the loss of one wicket in 50 overs. Punjab openers Shivam Bhamnri and Mansal Gill added 35 runs for the first wicket before Gill fell LBW to Parth Bhut at an individual score of 18 runs off 51 balls. Gill’s knock consisted of two boundaries. Bhambri and Sharma then started rebuilding the Punjab innings as both the batsmen played the seven bowlers used by Saurashtra skipper with ease. The Punjab pair was associated in an unbeaten 127-run partnership for the second wicket to guide Punjab towards win. Sharma played an unbeaten knock of 70 runs off 114 balls and smashed 12 boundaries during his stay at the crease.

Sharma scored 53 percent of his runs through the off-side. Bhambri remained unbeaten on 65 runs off 135 balls and his knock consisted of nine boundaries. For Saurashtra, Parth Bhut claimed one wicket for 44 runs.

Earlier in the match, Saurastra posted a total of 259 runs in 124.3 overs in their first innings to set a target of 162 runs for Punjab in the match. Saurashtra resumed their second innings at 253 for 8 and could add only six runs to their overnight total in their second innings.

Saurahstra’s second innings revolved around Vishvarajsingh Jadeja, who played a valiant knock of 108 runs off 180 balls to give Saurashtra some hope in the match. During his stay at the crease, Singh smashed 14 boundaries and one six before being caught by Shivam Bhambri off the bowling of Jass Inder.

For Punjab, left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed six wickets for 70 runs during the second innings of Saurahstra. Brar was ably supported by medium-pacer Arshdeep Singh, who claimed three wickets for 70 runs.

Meanwhile, Punjab U-19 team were 83 for 3 in their first innings in reply to Madhya Pradesh first innings’ total of 453 runs in the match of the Cooch Behar U-19 Trophy being played at MPCA Cricket Ground, Sagar. Madhya Pradesh posted a total of 453 runs in 142.3 overs in their first innings. Rishabh Chouhan played a knock of 109 runs while Dev Barnale contributed 90 runs. Irfan Ali played a knock of 65 runs. For Punjab, Yuvraj Choudhary claimed four wickets for 89 runs. At the end of the day’s play, Punjab were 83 for 3. Opener Pukhraj Mann was unbeaten on 36 runs while Nehal Wadhera played a knock of 31 runs.

For Madhya Pradesh, Omkar Nath Singh claimed two wickets for 31 runs.