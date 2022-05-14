Chandigarh hikes DA of Central govt employees

The Chandigarh administration on Friday enhanced the Dearness Allowance of employees post Central government orders.

A notification by the administration said, “The Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure, New Delhi vide letter No.1/2/2022-E-II(B) dated March 31, 2022, has enhanced the rate of Dearness Allowance payable to Central government employees from the existing rate of 31% to 34% of the Basic Pay with effect from January 1, 2022. In pursuance of the notification, the Chandigarh Administration is pleased to enhance the rate of Dearness Allowance from the existing rate of 31% to 34% for employees of UT of Chandigarh Administration.”