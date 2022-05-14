scorecardresearch
Friday, May 13, 2022
Chandigarh hikes DA of Central govt employees

The rate of dearness allowance has been enhanced from 31 per cent to 34 per cent

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
May 14, 2022 1:29:16 am
The hike in deadness allowance came after central government orders. (File)

The Chandigarh administration on Friday enhanced the Dearness Allowance of employees post Central government orders.

A notification by the administration said, “The Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure, New Delhi vide letter No.1/2/2022-E-II(B) dated March 31, 2022, has enhanced the rate of Dearness Allowance payable to Central government employees from the existing rate of 31% to 34% of the Basic Pay with effect from January 1, 2022. In pursuance of the notification, the Chandigarh Administration is pleased to enhance the rate of Dearness Allowance from the existing rate of 31% to 34% for employees of UT of Chandigarh Administration.”

