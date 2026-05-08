Chandigarh tops India in rape crime rate: NCRB 2024 data

Among rape cases recorded in UT during 2024, the highest number belonged to the 18-30 age group with 35 cases.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
3 min readMay 8, 2026 09:30 AM IST
In 2024, Chandigarh registered a total of 96 rape cases, as per the NCRB.In 2024, Chandigarh registered a total of 96 rape cases, as per the NCRB.
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Chandigarh has recorded the highest rape crime rate in the country, with 16 women and girls falling victim to rape per one lakh population, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, 2024, released Wednesday.

The NCRB calculates crime rate on the basis of the number of cases registered per lakh population. As per the estimates of the National Commission on Population, Chandigarh’s population has been pegged at around 12.5 lakh, including nearly 5.82 lakh women and girls.

In 2024, Chandigarh registered a total of 96 rape cases — 73 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 23 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Though the absolute number of rape cases in Chandigarh is lower compared to many larger states, the UT’s crime rate is the highest in the country due to its smaller population base.

Chandigarh with the highest rape rate stood at 16.6, Goa ranked second with a rape crime rate of 13.3 — with 105 registered rape cases in 2024, while Rajasthan stood third with a rape rate of 12.2.

Most victims aged between 18 and 30

Of the 96 rape victims recorded in Chandigarh during 2024, the highest number belonged to the 18-30 age group with 35 registered cases, the NCRB data said.

The NCRB also showed that 30 cases involved girls aged between 12 and 16 years. Women aged between 30 and 45 years accounted for 14 cases.

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Four rape cases involved children aged between six and 12 years, while 13 cases were reported in the 16-18 age group.

Crimes against women rise steadily

The NCRB report also pointed to a sharp rise in crimes against women in Chandigarh over the past three years. While 325 cases of crimes against women were registered in 2022, the figure rose to 371 in 2023 and further increased to 452 in 2024.

Apart from the 96 rape cases, the city recorded 162 cases of cruelty by husband or relatives, three dowry death cases, 11 cases of sexual harassment, 138 kidnapping cases, and seven cases of assault on women.

Chandigarh also witnessed an increase in overall crime in 2024. The city registered 3,621 criminal cases in 2024 against 3,285 cases in 2023.

In comparison, 2,941 criminal cases were registered in 2022.

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Of the total cases registered in 2024, 2,391 were under the IPC while 1,230 were registered under the BNS.

Among Union Territories, Chandigarh recorded the second-highest overall crime rate at 290.4 cases per lakh population. Delhi which recorded a crime rate of 1,258.5 stood at first. Puducherry ranked third with a crime rate of 207.4.

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

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