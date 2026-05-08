Chandigarh tops India in rape crime rate: NCRB 2024 data

In 2024, Chandigarh registered a total of 96 rape cases, as per the NCRB.

Chandigarh has recorded the highest rape crime rate in the country, with 16 women and girls falling victim to rape per one lakh population, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, 2024, released Wednesday.

The NCRB calculates crime rate on the basis of the number of cases registered per lakh population. As per the estimates of the National Commission on Population, Chandigarh’s population has been pegged at around 12.5 lakh, including nearly 5.82 lakh women and girls.

In 2024, Chandigarh registered a total of 96 rape cases — 73 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 23 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Though the absolute number of rape cases in Chandigarh is lower compared to many larger states, the UT’s crime rate is the highest in the country due to its smaller population base.