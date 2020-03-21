Chandigarh: High Court upholds minority status of St Kabir school

A single bench of the High Court had reserved the verdict, after frequent hearings in the case in January, on 29 January. A single bench of the High Court had reserved the verdict, after frequent hearings in the case in January, on 29 January.

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Friday dismissed the petition filed by the UT Director School Education Chandigarh against the minority status granted to the St Kabir Public School by National Commission of Minority Educational Institution in 2014.

A single bench of the High Court had reserved the verdict, after frequent hearings in the case in January, on 29 January.

The judgement was pronounced on Friday and the petition of Administration was dismissed, as per counsels who appeared in the case. A judgement copy was not immediately available.

Under the Right to Education Act, the private schools are required to reserve 25 per cent seats for EWS students. However, the provisions of law are not applicable to schools having a minority status.

The Administration had challenged the jurisdiction exercised by the Commission, contending that the competent authority for grant of No Objection Certificate with regard to such a status is the Director Public Instructions (School).

The authorities had argued that the Kabir Educational Society directly approached the Commission in 2012 where it for first time mentioned that it is for the benefit of Sikh community.

The Administration in the case had strongly relied upon the decision passed by the High Court in Vivek High School’s case in August 2018 whereby the minority status of the school was quashed. The minority status of St Stephens is pending before High Court as that has also been challenged by the UT authorities.

