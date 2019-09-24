Chandigarh: High Court frowns on woman leaving kids to live with partner

Declining a live-in couple’s plea for protection from threats, the Punjab and Haryana High Court in an order said the court “under no circumstances can approve of such conduct” after it was informed that the woman had left behind her two minor children to live with her partner.

The Tarn Taran-based woman, along with her live-in partner, had approached the HC for directions to the authorities for necessary steps for protection of their life and liberty. The couple apprehended threats from the woman’s husband.

Justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa, in the order, noted that woman was 32 years old and was married with two children from the marriage. “She apparently has abandoned her matrimonial home and is now stated to be in a live-in relationship with petitioner no. 2, who is 11 years younger,” it noted in the order, released on September 13.

After the counsel representing the couple conceded that the two children have been left behind to be looked after by her husband, the court said, “This court, under no circumstances can approve of such conduct at the hands of the petitioners”.

The court said that even otherwise, the pleadings on record in the petition are “wholly insufficient” to infer any imminent danger to the life and liberty of the couple. “No intervention is called for,” the court said.

In cases seeking directions for protection, the HC usually passes directions to police authorities to look into the apprehensions and provide security if the situation requires it.