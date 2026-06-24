Chandigarh urges Centre to stop Paris auction of 2 heritage chairs

Two furniture pieces linked to Chandigarh’s institutions are set to be auctioned in France on Thursday, with auctioneer François Epin listing them at estimated values of €5,000-€7,000 and €4,000-€5,000, respectively.
The Chandigarh administration has sought urgent diplomatic intervention from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to halt the auction in Paris.
According to the administration, the two pieces bear inventory markings that connect them to public institutions in Chandigarh. One Pierre Jeanneret teak-and-cane armchair carries the marking ‘PU Chem/55’, indicating its association with Panjab University’s Chemistry Department, while another armchair bears the marking ‘PGI/W/CH-0202’, linking it to PGIMER Chandigarh.
In its letter to the MEA, the administration has requested immediate intervention through the Indian Embassy in France and French authorities to suspend the auction and facilitate recovery of the furniture. Officials expressed concern that the appearance of the items in an overseas auction raises questions about possible theft, illegal removal, unauthorised disposal and unlawful export of heritage property.
The administration emphasised that the furniture forms an integral part of Chandigarh’s modernist heritage created under the vision of Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret. As Chandigarh’s Capitol Complex enjoys UNESCO World Heritage status, officials argued that preservation of original furniture associated with the city’s architectural history is a matter of national and international significance.
The issue was also highlighted by Chandigarh-based advocate Ajay Jagga, who wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and the Indian Embassy in Paris seeking intervention before the auction.
Jagga cited a Ministry of Home Affairs order dated February 22, 2011, which prohibits movement of Chandigarh heritage articles outside India and restricts their transfer even between government buildings without authorisation. He also urged Indian diplomatic missions to actively monitor and object to auctions involving Chandigarh heritage objects and seek their repatriation.
It was late Tuesday evening that Naveen, Director, Cultural Affairs, UT Chandigarh, issued a quick letter with Isha Kamboj, Director, Government Museum and Art Gallery, addressed to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Chandigarh, seeking the registration of an immediate FIR and initiation of recovery proceedings over suspected illegal removal of heritage furniture of Chandigarh.
In the letter dated June 23, 2026, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, Naveen referred to a communication from the Secretary, Government of India, Ministry of Culture, stating that an office order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on February 22, 2011, had directed prevention of loss of valuable heritage items being auctioned for high prices in international markets.
Highlighting the heritage significance of the items that are to be auctioned, the letter stated that the “furniture represented the modernist heritage value of Chandigarh’s Modern Movement and formed an intrinsic part of the city’s documented and inventoried heritage furniture repository”.
“These heritage articles are integral to the original urban and architectural vision and their removal/stealing abroad is prima facie illegal and criminal in nature. In view of this, it is requested that an FIR be lodged so that a recovery process is initiated so that the heritage of the country is preserved and also further stealing of such antiquities is stopped,” it added.
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2 FIRs registered
The Chandigarh Police has registered two FIRs on June 23 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched investigations into the suspected theft, illegal removal, export, sale and trafficking of the furniture.
The administration has sought immediate suspension of the auction, preservation of the furniture pending investigation, verification of ownership and provenance records, assistance in recovery and repatriation of the items, and measures to prevent any further sale of Chandigarh heritage assets through unauthorized channels.
Officials said all inventories, archival records and technical documentation required to establish ownership would be made available to support efforts aimed at bringing the heritage pieces back to India.
Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory.
Professional Background
Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance.
Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows.
Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends:
1. Investigative & Financial Reporting
"Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff.
"Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control.
"Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT.
2. Governance & Constitutional Status
"What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance.
"MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure.
"No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term.
3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment
"Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts.
"UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network.
"Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump.
4. Lifestyle & Local Trends
"Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year.
"After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges.
Signature Beat
Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse.
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