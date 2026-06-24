Chandigarh urges Centre to stop Paris auction of 2 heritage chairs

The Chandigarh administration has said that the two furniture pieces bear inventory markings that connect them to Panjab University and PGIMER Chandigarh.

Two furniture pieces linked to Chandigarh’s institutions are set to be auctioned in France on Thursday, with auctioneer François Epin listing them at estimated values of €5,000-€7,000 and €4,000-€5,000, respectively.

The Chandigarh administration has sought urgent diplomatic intervention from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to halt the auction in Paris.

According to the administration, the two pieces bear inventory markings that connect them to public institutions in Chandigarh. One Pierre Jeanneret teak-and-cane armchair carries the marking ‘PU Chem/55’, indicating its association with Panjab University’s Chemistry Department, while another armchair bears the marking ‘PGI/W/CH-0202’, linking it to PGIMER Chandigarh.

In its letter to the MEA, the administration has requested immediate intervention through the Indian Embassy in France and French authorities to suspend the auction and facilitate recovery of the furniture. Officials expressed concern that the appearance of the items in an overseas auction raises questions about possible theft, illegal removal, unauthorised disposal and unlawful export of heritage property.