Chandigarh heritage chairs sold for Rs 10.36 lakh at Italy auction

Currently, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) does not classify such furniture as “antiquities”, limiting its scope to intervene in such cases, Jagga said.

A pair of Chandigarh heritage chairs fetched €9,500 (approximately Rs 10.36 lakh) at an auction house in Milan on March 25, triggering fresh concerns over the overseas sale of the city’s modernist legacy and prompting a renewed plea to the Rajya Sabha for regulatory intervention.

As per advocate Ajay Jagga, member of Heritage Items Protection Cell, the chairs, attributed to Swiss-French architect and designer Pierre Jeanneret, were listed as a pair of wooden armchairs (model PJ-SI-29-A) with cane seat and backrest, originally part of administrative office furniture in Chandigarh and produced in India in 1956.

In a communication, dated March 29, to the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha, Chandigarh-based Advocate Jagga flagged the auction as part of a continuing trend of the city’s heritage articles being sold abroad “without any resistance from the Government of India or its missions”.