Nepal flash floods: Chandigarh opens helplines to trace missing local residents

Rescuers lay a rope way to look for surivors after flash flooding along the Trishuli River in Nepal's Nuwakot district, Wednesday. (AP Photo)

Following devastating flash floods in Nepal, the Union Territory Administration in Chandigarh Thursday stepped in to help trace local residents who may have gone missing or remain untraced in the disaster-hit regions.

The UT Administration has issued an urgent appeal to citizens to share details regarding any Chandigarh resident who was travelling or staying in Nepal during the deluge and whose current whereabouts are unknown. The collected data will be compiled and shared with relevant central and diplomatic authorities to expedite search and rescue efforts and keep affected families informed.

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Emergency contact information

Families and friends who are unable to contact Chandigarh residents believed to be in Nepal can reach out to the UT Administration through the following means.

Control room phone numbers: 112 or 0172-2700025

Email: adc-chd@nic.in

Nodal contact officer: Mohan Singh, Office Superintendent, Office of the Deputy Commissioner, UT Chandigarh.