Nepal flash floods: Chandigarh opens helplines to trace missing local residents

In response to communication disruptions caused by flash floods in Nepal, the Chandigarh UT Administration has issued an urgent appeal to city residents to report missing or untraced family members travelling in the region.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Aug 27, 2026 03:01 PM IST
Rescuers lay a rope way to look for surivors after flash flooding along the Trishuli River in Nepal's Nuwakot district, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. (AP Photo)Rescuers lay a rope way to look for surivors after flash flooding along the Trishuli River in Nepal's Nuwakot district, Wednesday. (AP Photo)
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Following devastating flash floods in Nepal, the Union Territory Administration in Chandigarh Thursday stepped in to help trace local residents who may have gone missing or remain untraced in the disaster-hit regions.

The UT Administration has issued an urgent appeal to citizens to share details regarding any Chandigarh resident who was travelling or staying in Nepal during the deluge and whose current whereabouts are unknown. The collected data will be compiled and shared with relevant central and diplomatic authorities to expedite search and rescue efforts and keep affected families informed.

Nepal Flash Flood Live Updates | liveNepal-Tibet flood toll rises to 270, 1,500 still missing;

Emergency contact information

Families and friends who are unable to contact Chandigarh residents believed to be in Nepal can reach out to the UT Administration through the following means.
Control room phone numbers: 112 or 0172-2700025
Email: adc-chd@nic.in
Nodal contact officer: Mohan Singh, Office Superintendent, Office of the Deputy Commissioner, UT Chandigarh.

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Authorities have urged families to provide detailed information, including full names, contact numbers, travel itineraries, last known locations, and photos to assist rescue teams in establishing identities on the ground.

The initiative comes after severe flash floods damaged infrastructure, power lines, and telecommunications networks across parts of Nepal. The disruptions have left families in India unable to reach relatives and travellers in the affected zones.

The Administration has requested residents to circulate the helpline details widely so that anxious families seeking information on relatives or acquaintances can quickly connect with officials.

Death toll rising in Nepal flash floods

Flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border, likely triggered by an avalanche of ice and rocks that fell into the Bhotekoshi River, have resulted in the death of at least 177 people. The death toll is expected to rise as the Nepalese government restores communication with more remote areas.

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The flash flood devastated buildings, swept away entire villages, and destroyed roads, bridges, and power plants, plunging the Himalayan nation into chaos not seen since the 2015 earthquake, which killed over 9,000 people and caused billions of dollars in damages. Initial assessments indicate that the floods were caused by a collapsed glacier in the mountains.

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Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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