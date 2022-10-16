scorecardresearch
Chandigarh: Healthy food a popular flavour at CII fair

"In order to expand our customer base, we have also come up with organic noodles and organic cookies for the present generation so that they can adapt to organic food by enjoying the food that they are fond of consuming", said the exhibitor of the Assav Organics.

The fair will conclude on October 17.

The 25th CII Chandigarh fair saw a variety of natural and organic products, promoting sustainability. Hall 3 of the fair had an Armed Forces veteran promoting an organic range of products.

“We cultivate 83 varieties of crops including pulses, sesame, millets, and vegetables depending on the weather conditions prevailing in Dehradun. In order to expand our customer base, we have also come up with organic noodles and organic cookies for the present generation so that they can adapt to organic food by enjoying the food that they are fond of consuming”, said the exhibitor of the Assav Organics.

He added that they have adopted the method of biodynamics, a pseudo-scientific method of agriculture, to enhance their production. The fair will conclude on October 17.

