Chandigarh: Healthcare company duped of Rs 7.31 lakh

Fraudsters duped the owner of a healthcare and wellness company of Rs 7.31 lakh after placing orders of certain healthcare products. The company owner delivered the products on the given address but later, the products were returned and replaced with spurious products.

The owner, Rohan Chugh, received the various orders from the e-commerce platform Amazon. The orders were generated from Panipat and surrounding areas between April 22 and August 6, 2022. Sources in the Cyber Cell said that the addresses where orders were delivered were found not to be genuine. The products were sent under the brand name Dr Trust. Police said that the complainant sells its products online and offline and ships them across India. The company’s corporate office is located in Sector 9.

Chugh received various orders on Amazon for Rs 7,31,446. The orders were duly shipped to the respective addresses. But later, the packages were returned with fake products than what was shipped. A case was registered at Cyber cell police station.