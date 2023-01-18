Chandigarh IAS officer performs CPR on man who collapsed in office

Chandigarh Health Secretary Yashpal Garg gave cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to a visitor who collapsed in the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) office due to a suspected heart attack Tuesday morning and saved him, according to officials.

Janak Lal, a resident of Sector-41, is now under observation at Government Multi Speciality Hospital, Sector-16. He had come to the CHB office in connection with a case of building violation against him.

“I was in my chamber in the CHB. Director of public relations Rajiv Tiwari came running to my chamber saying one person had collapsed in the chamber of the CHB secretary. I rushed there and gave him CPR,” Garg said.

After Garg gave him CPR, Lal showed signs of revival and was then rushed to the hospital. His electrocardiography (ECG) has been done and he is under observation now in the hospital, officials said.

“I have no training but just went through with CPR after watching a video on a news channel one month ago in which a patient sitting in front of a doctor collapsed and was saved in the same way,” said Garg.

CPR is an emergency lifesaving procedure performed if the heart stops beating due to various reasons such as heart attack, stroke, electrocution, drowning. You can check out a guide to performing CPR here.