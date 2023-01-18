scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Chandigarh IAS officer performs CPR on man who collapsed in office

Yashpal Garg gave CPR to Janak Lal after he had collapsed in the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) office Tuesday morning. Lal has been admitted to the Government Multi Speciality Hospital, Sector-16.

Chandigarh Health Health Secretary Yashpal Garg (extreme right) gave CPR to Janak Lal (sitting on the chair) after he had collapsed in the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) office Tuesday morning.
Listen to this article
Chandigarh IAS officer performs CPR on man who collapsed in office
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Chandigarh Health Secretary Yashpal Garg gave cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to a visitor who collapsed in the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) office due to a suspected heart attack Tuesday morning and saved him, according to officials.

Janak Lal, a resident of Sector-41, is now under observation at Government Multi Speciality Hospital, Sector-16. He had come to the CHB office in connection with a case of building violation against him.

“I was in my chamber in the CHB. Director of public relations Rajiv Tiwari came running to my chamber saying one person had collapsed in the chamber of the CHB secretary. I rushed there and gave him CPR,” Garg said.

After Garg gave him CPR, Lal showed signs of revival and was then rushed to the hospital. His electrocardiography (ECG) has been done and he is under observation now in the hospital, officials said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...

“I have no training but just went through with CPR after watching a video on a news channel one month ago in which a patient sitting in front of a doctor collapsed and was saved in the same way,” said Garg.

More from Chandigarh

CPR is an emergency lifesaving procedure performed if the heart stops beating due to various reasons such as heart attack, stroke, electrocution, drowning. You can check out a guide to performing CPR here.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 13:28 IST
Next Story

Rafael Nadal says he is ‘mentally destroyed’, confirms hip injury after Australian Open defeat

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close