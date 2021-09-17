Chandigarh health secretary conducts surprise inspection at Behlana wellness centre

Yashpal Garg, the secretary of health, conducted a surprise inspection at the Health and Wellness Centre (HWC) of Behlana, Chandigarh on Thursday morning between 9.20am to 10.05am.

Garg reached the Centre at 09.20 am and observed that the ground floor of Health and Wellness Centre was locked, but the first floor, where the vaccines were stored, was unlocked. One patient was found waiting for the health centre to open.

Around the same time, Vandana, an ANM also reached the centre and waited for it to open along with Garg and the patient. At 9.30am, Ashok Kumar, the sanitary beldar, produced the keys and opened the centre, while claiming that he had to meet an officer en route for procuring some medicine. At 9.35am, Rahul, another sanitary beldar, reached the centre, and said he was late as he had to deliver some mail.

The ANM then called the medical officer and requested him to reach early. Garg, in the meantime, called Dr VK Nagpal, the medical superintendent, to enquire about the medical officer. Garg also called up Dr Gill to enquire about the MPHW and decided to wait for them. Dr Hansraj Rahi, the medical officer, reached at 09.52am and other staff members followed, with all of them giving some reason for reaching late.

Garg left the centre at 10.05am after interacting with the patients waiting there. Garg, in a letter, addressed to the Director Health Services and other senior doctors of GMSH 16 later, listed a few suggestions, while emphasising the need for officers to be punctual so that patients don’t have to wait. Garg has also asked for an explanation and appropriate comments from Dr Hasraj Rahi, medical officer, Jaswir Kaur, ANM, and Karan, sanitary beldar.