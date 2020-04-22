Chandigarh health dept, police devise strategy on quarantine

Sealed: At a naka in Sector 48, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. Several entry points were sealed by the Chandigarh Police to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the city. (Photo: Kamleshwar Singh) Sealed: At a naka in Sector 48, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. Several entry points were sealed by the Chandigarh Police to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the city. (Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

The UT Police along with the UT health department have formulated a strategy to ensure that outsiders entering Chandigarh from other states remain in quarantine for 14 days.

“Police officers at outer nakas will note down their names, take their identification proofs, issue them a receipt, and then inform the health department, which will ensure the quarantine of the person at their home. Police officers will return the identification proof and take back the issued receipt a few days later,” said sources.

SSP (UT) Nilambri Vijay Jagdale apprised all 16 SHOs and three DSPs about the strategy in a meeting at police headquarters, Sector 9, on Tuesday. Sources said that people travelling to Chandigarh every day and government officials are exempted under the strategy. The 14-day long quarantine for outsiders has been made compulsory since Chandigarh was declared a containment area.

“A number of reports were received about people wo settled in other states but have families in Chandigarh, being issued permissions for travel. All of them will be checked thoroughly along with their travel permissions before being allowed to enter the city,” said a police office.

Police officers deputed at outer nakas laid at entry/exit points were given registers to note down names and addresses of such people, along with receipt books and thermometers. The city has 38 entry and exit points, 15 of which have been sealed.

Meanwhile, the police have also procured three drones equipped with a public address system and surveillance camera for educating, monitoring and enforcing the curfew in Chandigarh. These drones are being used during early morning and evening hours to keep surveillance over morning/evening walkers who visit parks and other areas. People as well as vehicle movement is being checked through the drones and during relaxation hours, social distancing norms in market areas and food distribution centres are being monitored.

