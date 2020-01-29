Coronavirus: Mohali health dept on alert, inspects 189 passengers at international airport

A medical team scans passengers through thermal scanners at Chandigarh International Airport on Tuesday. (Express Photo) A medical team scans passengers through thermal scanners at Chandigarh International Airport on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

A day after a man showing suspected symptoms of exposure to the coronavirus on returning from China was admitted to the PGIMER, the Mohali district health department was put on high alert Tuesday.

Teams of the health department led by civil surgeon Dr. Manjeet Singh inspected 189 passengers who landed at the international airport here from Sharjah on Tuesday.

Dr. Singh said people who have returned from China in the last few days or have been in contact with those who have a history of traveling to that country are under constant observation of the health department. A medical team of the district hospital on Tuesday screened 189 passengers of an Air India Express flight that arrived from Sharjah — the only international flight to have landed here Tuesday.

Dr. Singh further said that all passengers were screened for symptoms (see box) and none were found to have the same. Moreover, no passengers who had traveled to China in the last few days or had contact with any person returning from China were among them.

He further said that samples of the suspected patient currently under treatment at PGI had been sent to a Pune-based lab, the report of which will be available within the next 2-3 days. He appealed to people not to panic as there is no confirmed case of coronavirus in India yet but advised them to stay cautious. He said isolation wards are already in place at the airport and all government health institutions across the district.

