Chandigarh: Healer, visually-impaired girl among R-Day awardees

A healer and visually-impaired girl are among 23 who will be felicitated on Republic Day by the Union Territory Administration.

Virender Sharma, a resident of Sector 21, who will be awarded with a commendation certificate, said that he heals people without medicines.

In a link he sent to Chandigarh Newsline about his achievements, it is specified that it was a blessing of a maulvi that he has been able to heal people.

“There was a mazar of a peer baba where lots of people came with different types of problems and the maulvi ji, who use to be there every time, provided aid with his divine message free of cost. Next day, the patients used to come back cured of particular pains. I saw that people suffering from migraine, slip disc etc got cured within a few sittings. I decided that I also wanted to serve the sick and needy, so I started doing the sewa. I had a glimpse of him in my dream. He was putting his hand on my head and saying that if ‘you do this sewa free of cost and without seeing the time, it will flourish’…,” it read.

It was stated that now he conducts camps. He has conducted many in Pathankot, Delhi, Ludhiana, Solan etc. “We conduct camps throughout India and abroad. I have been treating people suffering from cervical, migraine, spondylosis, slip disc and shoulder pain,” he said.

Venkatesan S, who will be felicitated in the field of social service, said that he helps drug addicts in their rehabilitation and educates poor.

“Chandigarh Police had launched different skilled-oriented courses for school dropouts, juvenile offenders, victims, unskilled labourers, students and drug addicts who cannot afford coaching fee. To achieve this goal, I helped the police and motivated about 350 students belonging to poor families to join these courses,” he said, adding that he also collected funds during the floods in Tamil Nadu in 2015 and helped people in their rehabilitation.

Also to be rewarded is Prerna, a visually-impaired student of Class 7 at GMSSS, Dhanas. An orator, she was honoured with an award of most creative child by the Vice President of India. She has also been made the brand ambassador of education department.

Others who will be rewarded for meritorious services will be District Family Welfare Officer Dr Manju Behl, Sub-divisional Engineer Lalit Mohan Bansal, Junior Judo Coach of sports department Krishan Lal and Junior Assistant, office of Director General of Police, Sonu Devi among others.

In the field of arts and culture, J B S Sodhi, a resident of Sector 47 D, and Anuradha Bhattacharya of Sector 22 A will be awarded, while in sports, Rohit Dhiman of Sector 11 B, Anurag Kamal of Sector 39 C and Poonam of Manimajra will be honoured.

Eighteen police officers will be awarded with administrator’s police medal for their meritorious and distinguished services.