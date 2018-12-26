Chandigarh: Head constable injured in attack

Chandigarh police Tuesday lodged an FIR in connection with an alleged attack on Head Constable (HC) Wazir Singh at Community Centre, Kishangarh, on Monday.

Two groups clashed with each other on issue of installation of a gate at community centre. HC Wazir Singh, along with three other police officers, had gone to the site of the incident.

Police said members of one of the group assaulted Singh.

The groups were headed by Devinder Lubana and Kulwinder Kala, Ex-chairman of Chandigarh Market Committee. A case was registered at IT Park police station. The police further stated that the accused would be arrested shortly.