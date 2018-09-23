Chandigarh: Head constable held ‘hostage’ in flat for half-an-hour, two booked Chandigarh: Head constable held ‘hostage’ in flat for half-an-hour, two booked

A head constable was allegedly held hostage in a flat in Landran by two men whom he was chasing while on night patrol duty on Friday. A case has been registered against the two persons, identified as Rahul and Sahil from Haryana at Sohana police station. No arrest was made yet, police said.

According to Head Constable Paramjeet Singh, he was deputed on night duty on Friday. He, along with a colleague, was on routine patrolling near Landran T-point. He said that when they reached the light point, he saw two men on a bike, which did not have the number plate.

Singh stated in his complaint that he got suspicious. He said that when they approached the two men, they fled from the spot on the bike and entered a housing society.

“I, along with my colleague, decided to chase them. We too entered the housing society in our PCR vehicle. I asked my colleague to sit in the PCR van, while I went upstairs in a flat where the two men had entered. They opened the door and allowed me in. When I entered the flat, there was one more person present there. They closed the door and took away my mobile phone. They released me only after around half-an-hour. I came downstairs and informed my colleague. In the meantime, the three men fled from the spot in a car leaving behind their bike,” Singh said.

Police have impounded the bike. Sohana Station House Officer Inspector Tarlochan Singh said that they registered a case under sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 506 (Criminal intimidation), 342 (Wrongful confinement) and 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty).

Constable assaulted

A Chandigarh Police constable, Parminder Kumar, deputed with a PCR gypsy, was assaulted by a few men in full public view in Sector 7 on Friday night.

Police have registered an FIR and arrested one of the assailants, identified as Ravi Gir of Knasana village in Kharar. The accused was produced in a local court and remanded in one day police custody on Saturday.

Police said another assailant was identified as Gurjant Singh.

The PCR gypsy rushed to the spot after receiving a call regarding a clash between two groups and as the policeman tried to intervene, members of one of the group assaulted him, due to which he received internal injuries. A case was registered at Sector 26 police station.

