Chandigarh: Head Constable among two killed in road accidents

TWO PERSONS, including a head constable posted in Chandigarh Police, were killed in separate road accidents which happened in the district in the past 24 hours. Police registered cases in both the incidents.

The first incident was reported from Lalru when a tractor-trailer hit a bike near Singhpura village on Wednesday night. The victim was identified as Gurwinder Singh. He was posted as a head constable in Chandigarh Police. Gurwinder Singh was coming to his native village Rani Majra from his duty but when he reached near Singhpura village, the tractor-trailer hit the bike.

Gurwinder Singh was taken to Ambala civil hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. Gurwinder is survived by his wife and two children. His son is studying in Canada. Police registered a case against tractor driver Rajesh Kumar.

The second case was reported from Kharar when two bikes collided. The victim was identified as Gurbachan Singh (37). The accident occurred near Bhagomajra village on Kharar-Morinda road. The complainant in the case, Sohan Singh, told the police that he was also going behind Gurbachan Singh when the accident occurred.

Gurbachan Singh was taken to the Kharar civil hospital in a private vehicle but he died on his way. Police registered a case against an unknown biker who managed to flee.