Chandigarh head constable among 11 arrested for gambling

At least 11 people, including a Chandigarh police head constable, was arrested for gambling near Gurudwara Sector 31 Sunday night. Police also recovered Rs 4.16 lakh from their possession.(Representational Image)

At least 11 people, including a UT police head constable, was arrested for gambling near Gurudwara Sector 31 Sunday night. Police also recovered Rs 4.16 lakh from their possession.

SHO PS 31, Inspector Paramjit Kaur Sekhon, was called on the spot later for completing legal formalities. She sent a report against the accused policeman to senior officers. Sources said that senior officers took a strict note of the incident and a case was registered against the accused at PS 31.

SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, “ASP (South) Shruti Arora had got credible information about the gambling racket. She constituted a team which conducted the raid under her supervision. At least 11 people were arrested red-handed.”

Later, the accused were released on bail.

The accused were identified as Sumit of Ramdarbar, Rakesh Kumar of Sector 25, Shankar of Sector 19, Panchkula, Rajjinder Kumar of Dhanas, Pawan Kumar of Sector 47D, Anil Kumar of Sector 23, Gulam of Badal Colony, Zirakpur, in Mohali, Raman of Sector 23D, Simran Singh of Sector 35C, Shiv Budh Raj of Sector 23D and Rajesh Kumar of Sector-20A. Police said apart from money, playing cards were also recovered from their possession.

Police sources said that as the raid was conducted, some of them made foil attempt to escape from the spot. Sources maintained that earlier there was information regarding the ongoing gambling at a house, but later the accused were found in the forest area near Sector 31 Gurdwara.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.