Chandigarh: HDFC Bank officials booked for allegedly cheating city residents of Rs 6.60 crore

Officials of the HDFC Bank, accused of cheating a Sector 27 resident and his relatives of Rs 6.60 crore, were booked by the Chandigarh police on Wednesday.

The accused allegedly cheated the victims on the pretext of investing in private companies and providing lucrative returns.

The accused Saurav Ghosh and other officials of the HDFC Bank GK 1 branch, New Delhi, were booked after

Kuldeep Singh Grewal lodged an FIR. The probe was marked to Economic Offenses Wing (EOW).

Police sources said Grewal reported to the police that the accused HDFC officials had made them invest crores of rupees in different plans, including insurance, on promise of lucrative returns.

However, they did not receive any profit and also lost their invested money.

A case was registered at Sector 3 police station.

Police sources said, initially Kuldeep Singh Grewal had invested his money and later some of his relatives also followed suit.

Sources said that in the initial stage, all the investors had received benefit but later stopped receiving interests and premium.

