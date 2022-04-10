Chandigarh: HC stays SPCA order restricting visiting hours for animal lovers

The Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered to stay the operation of the orders passed by the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Chandigarh, which restricts animal lovers’ visiting timings. The HC has ordered the SPCA to allow animals lovers and social organisations to feed the animals and take care of them, as per the norms.

The petitioner, Abhishek Bhateja, through his counsel, Advocate Anurag Chopra, moved to the HC contending that SPCA is a recognised and approved society by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). On receipt of numerous complaints regarding the condition in which animals are being kept in the society, a report was submitted by AWBI, wherein serious lapses have been noticed in SPCA Chandigarh.

Bhateja sought to quash the order dated March 7, 2017 as well as the subsequent order passed on April 26, 2018, by the SPCA president. The orders restrict animal lovers from visiting at any time to look after ailing animals and were passed without taking consulting animal welfare organisations.

SPCA, in reply, claimed to be well managed by expert staff including veterinary doctors. The society argued that volunteers only give calls to the staff regarding injured animals or ones suffering from diseases and it is their staff that brings such animals to the society. The volunteers only come for the purpose of feeding the animals and at times, they feed them against the norms and the instructions of doctors. They also argued that the impugned orders were passed only after a decision was taken by members of the AWBI and SPCA.

The Bench of Justice Raj Mohan Singh after hearing the matter said, “I deem it appropriate to dispose of this writ petition at this stage… to pass appropriate orders in accordance with law and till then allow animals lovers and social organisations to feed the animals and to take care of them as per the norms.”

Animal lovers welcome decision Animal lovers hailed the decision of Punjab and Haryana High Court, which put a stay on the orders of SPCA limiting the visiting hours at one of the animal care facilities in Sector 38. Many said that the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court is a milestone in many senses.

“A pleasant order by the Hon’ble High Court of Punjab & Haryana. I hope after this order the Chandigarh Administration starts addressing the concerns and then rectify the issues at SPCA, Chandigarh, mentioned in the Animal Welfare Board of India’s 2020 inspection report for the welfare of the animals in the city,” Parvez Chaudhary, Advocate and animal welfare activist, said.

“As per the orders, the locus standi of the applicant is a secondary thing and the welfare of the animal is the first priority. This fact speaks to a lot of things. It means, a person in another city having concerns with the welfare of the animals in Chandigarh can also raise any issue related to the welfare of the animals,” Rohit Singla, an animal lover staying in Panchkula, said.

Animal rights activists have been opposing the restricted visiting hours for rescuers and volunteers for a long time.