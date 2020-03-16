Chandigarh: HC scales down functioning till further orders

It has been decided that those who are not directly involved/associated with a matter listed before this court, will not be permitted to enter the court premises, till further orders. It has been decided that those who are not directly involved/associated with a matter listed before this court, will not be permitted to enter the court premises, till further orders.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Monday ordered restrictions on entry to the High Court premises as a precautionary measure to control the spread of coronavirus and said that only anticipatory bails, habeas corpus and protection matters will be listed as per the prevalent system till further orders.

“All other fresh criminal matters shall be listed by mentioning only. All fresh civil matters will be listed by mentioning only. All ordinary/regular list cases will be adjourned,” the court said, adding that a mentioning can be made before the respective benches in case of any urgency in any ordinary list cases.

The measures were announced after a meeting of the High Court Administrative Committee with Punjab Advocate General Atul Nanda, Haryana Advocate General Baldev Raj Mahajan, UT Senior Standing Counsel Pankaj Jain, Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association President D P S Randhawa, Bar Council Punjab and Haryana Chairman Karanjit Singh, Assistant Solicitor General of India Chetan Mittal and other representatives of the lawyers.

The bail or suspension of sentence matters will be adjourned for short dates preferably within two to three weeks, said the High Court, adding the gate pass of litigants will be restricted and only those will be permitted who have ordered to personally remain present. The Mediation and Conciliation Centre and Lok Adalat have also been ordered to remain closed till further orders.

It has been decided that those who are not directly involved/associated with a matter listed before this court, will not be permitted to enter the court premises, till further orders. The High Court has also requested everyone to not form any gatherings anywhere and to leave the court premises immediately after the work is over.

“This is for the information of the Advocates, litigants and general public that till further orders, the litigants are not required to be personally present in the High Court Premises for hearing of the cases, unless their presence has been specifically ordered,” the order signed by the Registrar General reads.

